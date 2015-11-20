ATHENS, Nov 20 Greece's current account surplus widened in September from the same month a year earlier, mainly due to a smaller balance of goods deficit as a result of fewer imports, the Bank of Greece said on Friday. "A decline in the balance of goods deficit ... offset a fall in the surplus of the services balance," the central bank said. The data showed the surplus widened to 0.838 billion euros from 0.61 billion euros in September 2014. Tourism revenues dropped slightly to 2.13 billion euros from 2.25 billion euros in the same month last year. Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66 billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2015 2014 January -0.847 -0.336 February -0.929 -0.729 March -0.404 -0.088 April -0.955 -1.151 May 0.407 -0.299 June 1.002 1.253 July 4.252 1.274 August 2.091 1.858 September 0.838 0.610 ------------------------------------------------ Source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)