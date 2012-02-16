ATHENS Feb 16 Greece and its
international lenders have agreed how to achieve budget cut
measures worth 325 million euros for this year, one of the last
pieces that needed to fall into place for the debt-laden country
to receive a 130-billion euro rescue package, Greek government
sources said on Thursday.
"One hundred million euros will come from a cut in the
operating expenses of the defence ministry and about 90 million
euros by cutting some public sector wages earlier than
scheduled," one government source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
"The remaining 135 million euros will come from additional
cuts in the operating expenses of ministries for the interior,
health and labour. The labour ministry savings may relate to
pension cuts," the government official said. One other
government source confirmed the breakdown.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry
Papachristou; editing by David Stamp)