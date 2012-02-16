* Measures were required to go ahead with country's rescue
ATHENS, Feb 16 Greece and its
international lenders have agreed on how to achieve budget cuts
worth 325 million euros this year, one of their last demands in
return for sealing a 130-billion euro rescue, Greek government
sources said on Thursday.
The cuts were the last set of austerity measures that
remained to be specified, out of a 3.3 billion euro savings
package required by the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund to continue bankrolling Greece.
Greek political leaders had failed to agree on the package
last week, mainly because they were striving to avoid even
deeper pension cuts in a harsh austerity programme approved by
parliament early on Monday.
"One hundred million euros will come from a cut in the
operating expenses of the defence ministry and about 90 million
euros by cutting some public sector wages earlier than
scheduled," one government source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
"The remaining 135 million euros will come from additional
cuts in the operating expenses of ministries for the interior,
health and labour. The labour ministry savings may relate to
pension cuts," the government official said. One other
government source confirmed the breakdown.
Greece hopes that the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers will approve the bailout on Monday after months of
often ill-tempered negotiations.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry
Papachristou; editing by David Stamp)