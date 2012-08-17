ATHENS Aug 17 Greece has inched closer to
nailing down the cuts required by its foreign creditors in
exchange for financial aid, agreeing 10.8 billion of the 11.5
billion euros worth of cuts demanded, a government official said
on Friday.
Finalising the 11.5 billion euros in savings due in 2013-15
is key to a positive review from its lenders, due in Athens next
month for a final verdict on whether they will keep funds
flowing to the austerity-bound country.
"We're on a good path. Measures worth 10.8 billion euros
have been identified," a finance ministry official told Reuters
after a meeting of government officials late on Friday, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
The official did not elaborate on where the cuts would come
from and said talks to finalise the package would continue on
Monday.
The Conservative-led coalition has broadly agreed on the
measures but has been scrambling to specify the savings,
expected mainly from state salaries and pensions, and up to
40,000 public sector layoffs.
The measures have to be approved by Greece's three ruling
parties and then by the troika of European Union, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank officials.
Twice bailed-out Greece is dependent on a second,
130-billion-euro rescue deal agreed in March to give it the
funds to keep paying public sector wages, pensions and bills.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will next week hold his first
meetings with European leaders since taking office, striving to
assure them Athens will keep its pledges for more austerity.
He is also expected to raise a long-standing proposal that
the measures be spread over four instead of two years to soften
their impact on a Greek populace enduring the country's worst
downturn since World War Two.