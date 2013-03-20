ATHENS, March 20 Greek lenders have expressed interest in taking over the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders, Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

His comments confirm a Reuters report on Tuesday that said at least two of Greece's biggest lenders had shown interest in acquiring the local units of the three Cypriot banks present in Greece - Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) and Hellenic Bank

Stournaras also said Greece was "shielded" from any fallout from the crisis in Cyprus, which is tottering close to bankruptcy after rejecting a proposed levy on bank deposits.