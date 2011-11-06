ATHENS Nov 6 Greek ruling party and opposition leaders are close to a deal resolving the political impasse that threatens to push the country towards bankruptcy, a Greek government spokesman said on Sunday.

"I believe that we are very close to reaching a consenus," deputy government spokesman Angelos Tolkas told television.

"We expect (opposition party) New Democracy to make an even more flexible statement in the next hours."

New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras earlier said he was willing to help solve the crisis if Prime Minister George Papandreou left.

Papandreou is expected resign as soon as a deal for an interim coalition government is agreed, a senior member from his party has said. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou and Renee Maltezou)