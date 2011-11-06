BRIEF-Almadex Minerals says increase to previous private placement
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement
ATHENS Nov 6 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has asked the country's president to host talks between himself and opposition leader Antonis Samaras later on Sunday, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
The meeting, to be held after a Sunday cabinet meeting, is aimed at trying to reach a deal on a national unity government between the two sides, it said.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Buoyant oil prices since Donald Trump's election have provided no lasting halo effect for energy stocks as the sector's profit rebound has lacked vigor, but that could change in the week ahead with a fresh crop of quarterly scorecards.