ATHENS Nov 6 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras have agreed on a new coalition government, the office of the country's president said on Sunday.

The agreement came after the two leaders held talks with the president in an effort to break a political deadlock and thrash out a deal for a national unity government demanded by the country's European partners.

A presidency statement said they will meet again on Monday to discuss who would lead the coalition government, but that Papandreou would not lead the new administration.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)