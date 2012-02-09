ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders have reached a deal with EU and IMF lenders on reforms required in return for a new bailout, the office of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said in a statement on Thursday.

"The consultations between the government and the troika on the issue which remained open for further discussion were successfully completed this morning. The political leaders agreed on the outcome of these talks," Papademos' office said in a statement.

"There is broad agreement on the content of the new programme ahead of today's Eurogroup meeting," the statement said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)