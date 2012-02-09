ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders have
reached a deal with EU and IMF lenders on reforms required in
return for a new bailout, the office of Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said in a statement on Thursday.
"The consultations between the government and the troika on
the issue which remained open for further discussion were
successfully completed this morning. The political leaders
agreed on the outcome of these talks," Papademos' office said in
a statement.
"There is broad agreement on the content of the new
programme ahead of today's Eurogroup meeting," the statement
said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)