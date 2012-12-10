BRUSSELS Dec 10 Greece received a total of 26.5 billion euros ($34.3 billion) in offers for its debt buyback at the close of business on Dec. 7, a senior euro zone official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said the price was 33.4 percent.

Greece has extended its offer to buy back debt until Tuesday, seeking more bids from bondholders after falling just short of a target to retire bonds worth 30 billion euros at a cost of just 10 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7735 euros) (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)