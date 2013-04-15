ATHENS, April 15 Greece aims to seek a drastic debt cut from its euro zone partners if it manages to beat its fiscal targets for this year, the country's finance minister Yannis Stournaras told a conference on Monday.

"Our aim is to achieve a primary budget surplus from this year... to ask for a drastic debt cut," Stournaras said.

Greece's creditors have already pledged in a deal in December to give Greece further debt relief, on condition that it meets its fiscal target of a balanced primary budget balance this year.