ATHENS Aug 31 Greece's debt has run out of control and government policies are failing to restore finances, an independent parliamentary committee of experts wrote in a report released on Wednesday.

"The steep debt rise, high primary deficit ... have exacerbated to the maximum the dynamics of debt, which is out of control," the committee of experts appointed by the Finance Ministry said in a monthly economic bulletin.

"It is clear that the country's problem is not just the size of the public debt but the inability to consolidate the current fiscal management. Despite gigantic effort for fiscal adjustment, no primary surplus has been achieved, on the contrary the primary deficit widens," it said. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)