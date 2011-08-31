* Greek debt out of control, budget experts say
* Urge government to redouble fiscal efforts
* EU/IMF inspectors concerned about progress
* Banks tap central bank liquidity
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Aug 31 Greece's debt has run out of
control and government policies are failing to restore finances,
said an independent parliamentary committee of experts on
Wednesday, complicating current loan talks with international
inspectors.
The committee, set up in 2010 as an independent budget
control mechanism, painted a bleak picture of the Greek economy
as EU and IMF inspectors conducted a visit ahead of approving
the next tranche of an international bailout.
"The steep debt rise, high primary deficit ... have
exacerbated to the maximum the dynamics of debt, which is out of
control," the committee of experts appointed by the finance
ministry said in a monthly economic bulletin.
It urged the redoubling of efforts to fight tax evasion and
reduce primary deficits in view of a recession that was worse
than expected.
"It is clear that the country's problem is not just the size
of the public debt but the inability to consolidate the current
fiscal management. Despite gigantic effort for fiscal
adjustment, no primary surplus has been achieved. On the
contrary, the primary deficit is widening," the committee said.
Analysts said the report reflected concerns the government
was not moving fast enough to apply reforms and austerity
measures while a worsening economy was making fiscal
consolidation even more difficult.
"These comments are likely to increase concerns about the
government's ability to meet its fiscal targets and put debt
dynamics into a sustainable track," said IHS Global Insight
economist Diego Iscaro.
The government has blamed a deeper than expected recession
for complicating its fiscal efforts and said that if all
measures were taken as agreed, it would be close to meeting
objectives.
Drastic salary cuts and tax hikes have prompted street
protests by a public angry at the lack of progress at fighting
tax evasion and chronic corruption.
The government had no immediate comment on the report but
the main conservative opposition New Democracy (ND) party said
it confirmed the country's fiscal derailment.
"What more does one need to understand that the recipe must
drastically change immediately," said ND deputy Christos
Staikouras in a statement.
INSPECTORS VISIT
The international inspectors, known as the troika, arrived
this week for talks with the government before releasing the
next, 8 billion euro loan installment. Greece must produce 1.7
billion euros in privatisation revenues by the end of September
to collect the money. So far, it has raised about 400 million.
Sources close to the troika told Reuters Greece risked
missing its targets and that was not only due to the recession.
The inspectors are concerned about both revenues and spending
and want the government to move faster on collecting taxes.
The parliament committee said that the budget deficit target
will still be missed, even if all measures agreed with the
lenders, who gave Greece a second 109 billion euro bailout in
July to avert bankruptcy, are taken in good time.
The economy is expected to shrink by more than 4.5 percent
in 2011, plunging Greece into its worse recession in 40 years,
while the budget deficit is seen narrowing to 7.6 percent of GDP
from 10.5 percent last year.
The experts said the government must move faster on
structural reforms to release the dynamics of the economy. The
debt crisis is taking a big toll on Greek banks, which are
running out of eligible collateral to plug liquidity needs at
the ECB as Greek bonds are rated one notch before default.
Greece's second and fourth largest lenders, Eurobank
EFGr.AT and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) said this week they were
forced to make use of the Greek central bank's emergency funding
after running out of collateral.
Greek lenders reported huge losses due to their
participation in a voluntary debt exchange (PSI) programme aimed
at relieving Greece's debt burden.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris
Papadimas)