By Dina Kyriakidou

ATHENS, Aug 31 Greece's debt has run out of control and government policies are failing to restore finances, said an independent parliamentary committee of experts on Wednesday, complicating current loan talks with international inspectors.

The committee, set up in 2010 as an independent budget control mechanism, painted a bleak picture of the Greek economy as EU and IMF inspectors conducted a visit ahead of approving the next tranche of an international bailout.

"The steep debt rise, high primary deficit ... have exacerbated to the maximum the dynamics of debt, which is out of control," the committee of experts appointed by the finance ministry said in a monthly economic bulletin.

It urged the redoubling of efforts to fight tax evasion and reduce primary deficits in view of a recession that was worse than expected.

"It is clear that the country's problem is not just the size of the public debt but the inability to consolidate the current fiscal management. Despite gigantic effort for fiscal adjustment, no primary surplus has been achieved. On the contrary, the primary deficit is widening," the committee said.

Analysts said the report reflected concerns the government was not moving fast enough to apply reforms and austerity measures while a worsening economy was making fiscal consolidation even more difficult.

"These comments are likely to increase concerns about the government's ability to meet its fiscal targets and put debt dynamics into a sustainable track," said IHS Global Insight economist Diego Iscaro.

The government has blamed a deeper than expected recession for complicating its fiscal efforts and said that if all measures were taken as agreed, it would be close to meeting objectives.

Drastic salary cuts and tax hikes have prompted street protests by a public angry at the lack of progress at fighting tax evasion and chronic corruption.

The government had no immediate comment on the report but the main conservative opposition New Democracy (ND) party said it confirmed the country's fiscal derailment.

"What more does one need to understand that the recipe must drastically change immediately," said ND deputy Christos Staikouras in a statement.

INSPECTORS VISIT

The international inspectors, known as the troika, arrived this week for talks with the government before releasing the next, 8 billion euro loan installment. Greece must produce 1.7 billion euros in privatisation revenues by the end of September to collect the money. So far, it has raised about 400 million.

Sources close to the troika told Reuters Greece risked missing its targets and that was not only due to the recession. The inspectors are concerned about both revenues and spending and want the government to move faster on collecting taxes.

The parliament committee said that the budget deficit target will still be missed, even if all measures agreed with the lenders, who gave Greece a second 109 billion euro bailout in July to avert bankruptcy, are taken in good time.

The economy is expected to shrink by more than 4.5 percent in 2011, plunging Greece into its worse recession in 40 years, while the budget deficit is seen narrowing to 7.6 percent of GDP from 10.5 percent last year.

The experts said the government must move faster on structural reforms to release the dynamics of the economy. The debt crisis is taking a big toll on Greek banks, which are running out of eligible collateral to plug liquidity needs at the ECB as Greek bonds are rated one notch before default.

Greece's second and fourth largest lenders, Eurobank EFGr.AT and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) said this week they were forced to make use of the Greek central bank's emergency funding after running out of collateral.

Greek lenders reported huge losses due to their participation in a voluntary debt exchange (PSI) programme aimed at relieving Greece's debt burden. (Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas)