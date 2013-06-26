BERLIN, June 26 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble dismissed on Wednesday the possibility that owners of
Greek debt might be forced to accept additional losses on their
holdings, saying the risks associated with the country's
adjustment programme were manageable.
Speaking at a news conference on the 2014 German budget,
Schaeuble said speculation about a further "haircut" on Greek
debt was based on a misunderstanding of what policymakers
intended.
"We have said we will not do another haircut like this,"
Schaeuble said, referring to the 2011 decision to impose losses
on private debt holders.