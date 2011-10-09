* Rates of suicides, HIV and drug abuse all increasing
* Experts say Greece's health problems a lesson to others
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Oct 10 Greece's debt crisis is hitting
the health of the nation hard, with the number of suicides
increasing, more people turning to drugs and prostitution and
rapidly rising rates of HIV infections, researchers said on
Monday.
Swingeing budget cuts and growing unemployment are pushing
more people into severe depression and drug-dependence, and
cutbacks in hospital budgets and healthcare services mean fewer
people can see their doctors or access help.
"The picture of health in Greece is concerning," said David
Stuckler, a sociologist at Britain's University of Cambridge who
reported his findings in the Lancet medical journal.
"We're seeing ... worrisome trends -- a doubling of
suicides, rising homicides, a 50 percent rise in HIV infections
and people reporting that their health has got worse but they're
not going to the doctor even though they felt they needed to."
In the past two years, the Greek government has imposed
harsh austerity measures to deal with a debt mountain as the
country plummeted into its deepest recession in 40 years and was
forced to accept an EU-IMF bailout.
Greece is expected to run out of cash as soon as
mid-November. Inspectors from the European Union, the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank -- the
so-called "troika" -- are currently assessing whether Athens has
fulfilled the criteria for more aid.
In the meantime, businesses are shutting down, the public
sector is shrinking and unemployment is running at more than 16
percent. Health budget cuts have also led Greece to slash the
prices it will pay for medicines, triggering supply concerns.
Stuckler's team found that suicides rose by 17 percent in
2009 from 2007 and said unofficial data quoted in Greece's
parliament point to even greater rises, of 25 to 40 percent.
The data mirror grim local news reports.
In tales that have shocked Athenians, a former businessman
was reported to have jumped to his death leaving a note saying
the financial crisis drove him to it, and the owner of a small
retail firm was found hanging from rope tied to a bridge. His
suicide note said simply: "Don't look for other reasons. The
economic crisis led me to this."
LESSON TO OTHERS
Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical
Medicine, who worked with Stuckler on the Lancet paper, said
other struggling European nations should take note.
"The experience of Greece is a warning of what can happen if
there are major cuts to healthcare in the face of a recession,"
he said in a telephone interview.
A previous study by McKee, Stuckler and others in July found
suicide rates across Europe rose sharply in the two years to
2009 as the financial crisis drove unemployment up and squeezed
incomes. Greece and Ireland were worst hit.
In Monday's paper, the researchers also found a significant
increase in HIV infections in Greece in late 2010 and said data
suggest that new infections with the virus that causes AIDS will
rise by 52 percent this year compared to last.
Rates of heroin use rose by 20 percent in 2009, and at the
same time, budget cuts in 2009 and 2010 meant a loss of a third
of the country's street-work programmes designed to help drug
addicts and provide them with HIV prevention services.
Stuckler said there were reports of some drug users
deliberately infecting themselves with HIV, or human
immunodeficiency virus, to get access to welfare benefits of 700
euros ($940) a month and faster admission into drug substitution
programmes. "It's really alarming," he said.
Greece has had a rocky relationship with pharmaceutical
companies as a result of the crisis, imposing some of the most
draconian price cuts for medicines of any European country, with
unpaid bills a further burden for pharmaceutical companies.
Swiss group Roche has stopped delivering cancer
drugs to some state-funded Greek hospitals that have not paid
their bills, with patients being told to collect medicines from
privately run pharmacies as they are more reliable payers.
Roche and other drugmakers have also been forced to accept
Greek government bonds instead of cash for some outstanding
debts -- a move that is expected to increase bad debt
provisions, although Greece accounts for only around 1 percent
of the global pharmaceuticals market.
