ATHENS Jan 18 All terms in a planned debt
swap -- including the coupon rate -- are being discussed as
talks between Greece and its private creditors resume on
Wednesday, a Greek government official said.
"All variables are being considered," the official said.
"The coupon is the most visible aspect but not the only one."
The official also confirmed that Greece may opt to draft a
law to enforce investor losses if it felt participation in the
debt swap was not high enough.
Talks between the two sides broke down last week over the
interest payment, or coupon rate, Greece must offer on the new
bonds, raising fears that the country could be pushed into an
unruly default.
