ATHENS Jan 18 All terms in a planned debt swap -- including the coupon rate -- are being discussed as talks between Greece and its private creditors resume on Wednesday, a Greek government official said.

"All variables are being considered," the official said. "The coupon is the most visible aspect but not the only one."

The official also confirmed that Greece may opt to draft a law to enforce investor losses if it felt participation in the debt swap was not high enough.

Talks between the two sides broke down last week over the interest payment, or coupon rate, Greece must offer on the new bonds, raising fears that the country could be pushed into an unruly default. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou)