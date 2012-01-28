UPDATE 4-Switzerland's ABB hit by $100 mln South Korean fraud
* ABB estimates will take $100 mln charge against 2016 results
ATHENS Jan 28 Greece's private creditors on Saturday said they were close to finalizing a debt swap deal with Athens and expected to conclude talks next week.
The chief negotiators for the creditors, Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre, will leave Athens on Sunday but stay in touch with Greek authorities, the Institute of International Finance, which negotiates on behalf of creditors, said in a statement.
SEOUL, Feb 23 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month on Thursday, opting for stability as it monitors uncertainties ranging from an unpredictable North Korea to global policy challenges and a political scandal at home.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive officer of activist investor ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm had been taking money out of the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.