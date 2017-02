ATHENS Jan 27 Negotiations between Greece and its private creditors on a debt swap deal made progress on Friday and will continue over the weekend, a senior Greek government official said.

"There was great progress on the technical and legal issues," the official told reporters after a meeting between the prime minister, the finance minister and representatives for private bondholders.

"There is optimism because the country needs to survive," the official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)