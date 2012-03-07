UPDATE 1-Colombian regulator Hernandez named to central bank board
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
ATHENS, March 7 The number of private holders of Greek debt taking part in a sovereign bond swap should easily surpass the 75 percent level that Athens had set as the minimum to go ahead with the deal, a Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
"We are optimistic that we will exceed the 75 percent participation threshold by far based on the data we have so far," said the official, who declined to be named.
Prospects for the deal brightened on Wednesday after major banks and pension funds threw their weight behind the swap.
Athens has said it wants take up of over 90 percent and would abandon the deal if the rate fell below below 75 percent. It says it will consult with its public sector creditors if the acceptance rate falls in between. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.