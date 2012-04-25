ATHENS, April 25 Greece said on Wednesday it completed the bond swap that formed part of its second international bailout, restructuring about 199 billion euros ($262.74 billion) of its debt.

The final participation rate in the swap reached 96.9 percent, the finance ministry said. "We are extremely pleased with the results achieved in our PSI bond exchange," Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)