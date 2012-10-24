ATHENS Oct 24 Greece is seeking to cut its debt mountain by reducing the interest and extending the maturities of its bailout loans, the country's finance minister Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

"A debt haircut happens in two ways," Stournaras told lawmakers. "The first is to lower the nominal value. If you do that unilaterally, nobody will ever lend you money again," he said.

"The second way, which produces exactly the same result in terms of net present value, is to lower the interest and extend the repayment schedule," he said. "That is what we are asking for today." (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)