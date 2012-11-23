BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Q4 consolidated loss per share $0.06
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
ATHENS Nov 23 Greece's foreign lenders are considering having the European Central Bank forego 9 billion euros of profits on its Greek debt as part of options to make the country's debt sustainable, a Greek finance ministry source said on Friday.
The lenders are also mulling cutting the interest rate and extending maturities on loans as well as a 10 billion euro debt buyback by the government, the source told Reuters.
The country's finance ministry has already begun preparations for the debt buyback, which could be completed by the end of the year if euro zone finance ministers approve the move, the source said.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.