PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS Nov 28 Greece's debt buy back will be voluntary and must succeed, the country's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday but declined to give details.
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed earlier this week to conduct the buy back by mid-December, as part of measures to make Greece's debt sustainable.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis