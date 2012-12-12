METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
ATHENS Dec 12 Greece said on Wednesday it would accept all of the 31.9 billion euros of debt investors offered in its bond buyback invitation if international lenders increase their funding for the scheme by 1.29 billion euros.
Euro zone lenders had set aside about 10 billion euros to buy back the bonds but Athens said it was seeking 11.29 billion euros in funding to be able to buy back all the bonds on offer.
The Greek debt agency said it would pay an average price of about 33.8 percent of face value on all series of bonds tendered.
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.