ATHENS Dec 12 Greece said on Wednesday it would accept all of the 31.9 billion euros of debt investors offered in its bond buyback invitation if international lenders increase their funding for the scheme by 1.29 billion euros.

Euro zone lenders had set aside about 10 billion euros to buy back the bonds but Athens said it was seeking 11.29 billion euros in funding to be able to buy back all the bonds on offer.

The Greek debt agency said it would pay an average price of about 33.8 percent of face value on all series of bonds tendered.