ATHENS Aug 26 Greece said on Friday it sent a formal letter of inquiry to finance ministers around the world to help assess global holdings of Greek government bonds in preparation to a debt swap plan, as part of its second bailout.

In the letter, Greece stipulates that at least 90 percent of private holders of Greek bonds maturing by 2014 or 2020 must participate for the plan to proceed.

"If these thresholds (or either of them) are not met, Greece shall not proceed with any portion of the transaction described in this letter if it determines, in consultation with the official sector, that the total contribution of private sector creditors towards the financing needs of Greece and Greece's debt sustainability resulting from this transaction is insufficient to permit the official sector to support the new multi-year adjustment programme for Greece announced on July, 2011," said the letter, according to a statement on the Athens Stock Exchange.

