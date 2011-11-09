BEIJING Nov 9 The private sector's lead
negotiator on a deal to halve the nominal value of holdings of
Greek government bonds said on Wednesday it was still weeks away
from completion and that he was confident in working with new
political leaders in Athens.
"It will take some weeks to reach an agreement, but I'm
hopeful that we can still implement this for the future of
Greece, because it's an important step to alleviate the burden
of Greece and also stabilise Europe more generally," Charles
Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International
Finance (IIF) told Reuters.
A new coalition government in Athens will be announced later
on Wednesday, the Greek prime minister's office said.
Earlier on Wednesday, party sources said that a plan for
former European Central Bank deputy head Lucas Papademos to lead
the new government had run into trouble, prolonging a political
hiatus as the country tries to avert bankruptcy.
"I still feel quite confident as the new government settles
in Greece that we can have... I think we will reach an agreement
on the details of the new debt, that's the key," Dallara said,
speaking on the sidelines of an IIF conference in Beijing.
Greece badly needs the bailout to be agreed in order to
release 8 billion euros of emergency funds before December, when
it faces bankruptcy if it cannot meet big debt repayments.
By contrast, the European Union badly needs to settle the
Greek problem fast to persuade markets it can handle another
crisis brewing in the much bigger Italian economy.
If Greece pushes through its euro zone bailout, it will
lower its debt but not only by exercising budget discipline: the
bailout envisages a bond swap that will halve the value of
banks' holdings of Greek government debt.
The deal with the banks would reduce Greece's debt ratio to
120 percent of its gross domestic product by 2020, but key
details determining the cost for banks -- such as the coupon and
the discount rate -- are still being negotiated.
There are 206 billion euros ($282 billion) of Greek
government bonds in private-sector hands, and a 50 percent
reduction would reduce Greece's debt burden by some 100 billion
euros. Its debt-to-GDP ratio now stands at 160 percent.
STRONG PARTICIPATION EXPECTED
The IIF has said previously that more than 90 percent of
banks would take part in the deal it is brokering, but Dallara
declined to be as specific, saying only that he expected "strong
participation", reiterating an earlier comment.
"We will make a lot of progress in the next few weeks, but
unfortunately the final offer is also dependent in part on the
new three-year programmme being developed between the European
Commission, the IMF and Greece," Dallara said.
That process may take some weeks because the new government
has to sit and engage with the International Monetary Fund, he
said, adding that technical and political discussions would go
on side-by-side.
"We will move forward on the technical and financial side as
the government moves forward with its partners in Europe and IMF
on the political and policy end of this."
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by
Neil Fullick)