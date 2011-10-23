* Debt solution must be voluntary- Greek official
* Private sector should deliver "generous" bailout
contribution
BRUSSELS Oct 23 Any solution for further
reducing Greece's debt burden must be voluntary, a Greek
government official said on Sunday following a meeting of EU
leaders to try to find a solution to the region's debt crisis.
Private sector holders of Greek government bonds agreed in
July to take a 21 percent write-down in the value of their
holdings to reduce Greece's debt burden. But it is not
sufficient and talks are now focused on a deeper write-down,
possibly 50-60 percent, although it is unclear if that would be
accepted voluntarily.
"A basic element of the decision is that it must be on a
voluntary basis," to avoid a credit default and the triggering
of CDS contracts, the official said on condition of anonymity.
He added that the deepest write-down possible, while still
retaining voluntary participation, was the overriding aim, to
spare taxpayers in other European countries.
"We need to take corrective moves to make (the package) more
balanced, to the benefit of the official sector and of Greece
and not to the benefit of the banks," the official said.
Greece has already received 65 billion euros under its
first, 110 billion euro ($150 billion) EU/IMF bailout agreed
last year. Germany alone, which is insisting that bigger losses
are imposed on private bondholders, has paid about 10 billion
euros of that.
But fiscal slippage and foot-dragging over privatisations
and reforms have caused the country to need a second bailout,
set at July at 109 billion euros, an amount that now may have to
be revised upwards.
"The additional contribution of the official sector, which
is subject to approval by national parliaments, should be as
limited as possible and the participation of the private sector
should be as generous as possible," the official said.
A debt sustainability study by international lenders showed
that only losses of 50-60 percent for private bondholders would
make Greek debt sustainable in the long term. A senior German
banker close to the talks said bank negotiators had offered to
take a 40 percent writedown.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)