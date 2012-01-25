(This article first appeared on the International Financing
By Christopher Spink
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Negotiations between Greece and
its creditors to reduce its debts have developed into an impasse
because the nature of the creditors has changed since the scheme
to involve private sector investors on a voluntary basis was
first mooted nearly a year ago.
Back then private sector bondholders made up the majority of
Greece's EUR350bn debts. However, as loans from the original
EUR110bn bailout package have been deployed, principally to pay
back maturing bonds, the IMF and European Union countries have
built sizeable stakes.
Sovereign restructuring experts warned about the
implications of a delay last year. Max Ziff, managing director
at Houlihan Lokey, told IFR: "The more of such super-senior EU
and IMF debt there is, the more regular debt traded in the bond
markets starts to look like mezzanine finance."
The private sector's position has been further weakened by
the European Central Bank's actions. It has acquired Greek bonds
in the secondary market with an estimated face value of EUR40bn
since launching this purchase programme in June 2010. These have
mainly been sold by private sector investors.
The ECB regards its holdings as equal to those of fellow
Troika members the IMF and EU. As such these are considered
official sector debts rather than private sector ones. That
means these bodies together hold the largest portion of Greece's
debt stock, with EUR144bn, or 42% of the total.
IIF's dilemma
The Institute of International Finance, which is leading
negotiations with Greece, claims to represent a group of 30
banks and other bondholders with 60% of the remaining EUR206bn
not in official hands. However, that equates to EUR124bn, or
just 34% of the total, less than the Troika's stake.
Ironically the last two tranches of the original bailout
programme released since the private sector negotiations started
last July have switched the balance of power into the official
sector's hands. These amounted to EUR20bn. Most of this has gone
on repaying maturing bonds, further reducing the private
sector's stake.
The IIF group's position is further weakened, because it
does not speak for 40% of the private sector holdings. That
EUR82bn represents 23% of Greece's total debt.
This portion, made up of a range of investment institutions,
could play an important role in the coming weeks as it is
unclear what proportion, if any, could be persuaded to exchange
their bonds for new paper. A lot will depend on which bonds they
hold and what price they paid for them.
What is clear is that while the official sector does now
have the largest overall holding, it does not have a majority,
unless the ECB buys up more Greek bonds in the secondary market,
with a face value of EUR31bn. This does not appear to be the
case at the moment.
No wonder then that the private sector negotiators are
calling for the ECB's stakes to be excluded from special
protection under any restructuring. If the ECB's bonds were
considered "private" then the official sector's portion of Greek
debt would drop to 29%.
And that would mean the private sector would then
theoretically hold the upper hand, with the IIF group and the
ECB holding together making up EUR164bn, or 47% of the total.
However, Greece looks unlikely to want to side with private
sector creditors as its immediate cashflow comes from the
official sector, in the form of IMF and EU loans. And the
largest private sector holders are the Greek banks with around
EUR45bn and they are effectively relying on the ECB for
short-term funding.
The delay in implementing the deal has played into the hands
of the official sector and away from the private sector. A year
ago a sovereign restructuring expert told IFR: "It would be
better to do something now than concede effective control of the
process to those creditors in the official sector."
Sebastian Espinosa, managing director at White Oak Advisory,
agreed that this would affect the dynamics of Greece's
restructuring.
"What the eventual nature and tone of this exercise will be
is difficult to predict, but it is not clear that the EU/IMF
package will have made the task much easier," he said. White Oak
has advised the Seychelles among others on debt restructurings.
