ATHENS Feb 18 Greece's cabinet agreed on Saturday to launch a debt swap for private creditors on March 8 with the aim of completing it by March 11, a government official said.

The swap is to accompany a $130 billion rescue package that Athens hopes to agree with its euro zone partners on Monday and will mean that creditors take a 70 percent cut in the real value of their holdings. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulis; Writing by Mark John)