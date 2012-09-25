By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece would need 13-15 billion
euros more in funding if it were given a two-year extension to
its bailout plan, its finance minister said on Tuesday, he first
time Athens has put a price tag on its plea for more time to get
its finances in order.
The recession-battered country may also ask the European
Central Bank to help it meet its goals by rolling over Greek
bonds it holds rather than cashing them in.
The new conservative-led government has drawn a cold public
response from northern European countries for its request for
more time to push through austerity cuts so that its economy has
some room to recover.
Athens has won the backing of France's government on the
issue, but others are wary of an ever-rising bill to save
twice-bailed out Greece. Many privately acknowledge such an
extension may be unavoidable, however,
"We estimate the funding gap that would be created if we get
the two-year extension at 13-15 billion euros," Finance Minister
Yannis Stournaras told Reuters at his office in central Athens,
adding that the gap could be bridged without seeking more aid.
Greek officials have previously said such a gap could be
covered through issuing short-term debt or seeking lower
interest rates - avoiding forcing euro zone governments to stump
up more money for Greece.
Athens could also ask the ECB to roll over its Greek bonds
to help Athens plug any financing gaps from a budget shortfall
or lower than expected privatisation revenue, Deputy Finance
Minister Christos Staikouras said in a Sept. 19 document
released on Tuesday.
Nevertheless, there is growing speculation that even without
any extension Greece, which has been in recession for five
years, will need more funding to get its debt down to below the
targeted 120 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.
TROIKA SPECULATION
Paralyzed by repeat elections and delays in implementing
reforms, Greece is way off track in meeting targets under its
bailout and will likely require a second debt restructuring, EU
officials told Reuters in July.
Some officials estimated the country could need an
additional 20-40 billion euros to get back on track - a figure
also mentioned by German newspapers in recent days as among the
preliminary findings of an ongoing review by lenders.
An EU official acknowledged on Tuesday that Greece was
off-track, but said the size of the gap was yet to be
determined.
"Some say 14 billion, some say 20 billion, some say 30
billion," the official said.
"The fact is, we won't know the precise figure until the
troika report is finished. Until then, it is speculation."
Greece's EU and IMF lenders are due to release a keenly
awaited report within weeks giving their assessment of the
country's progress in meeting the terms of its bailout.
Stournaras did not comment on Greece's financing needs
beyond those required for any extension of its bailout, but he
denied reports suggesting the fiscal gap had widened.
He confirmed that the country's fiscal shortfall based on
its 2013 and 2014 targets remained at 13.5 billion euros - the
value of spending cuts and tax reform measures Athens has been
discussing with its EU and IMF lenders for weeks.
"At the end of 2014 we will re-evaluate the fiscal gap,"
Stournaras said. "But we estimate that there will be no change
to the figures we have now."
That EU and IMF report is expected to determine whether the
country will get its next tranche of aid to avoid bankruptcy as
well as whether it merits additional time to meet its targets.
Entirely reliant on aid, Greece would face certain default
and a potential euro zone exit without further bailout money.
But European appetite to cut it loose has sharply receded in
recent weeks as the bloc tries to prevent any shocks that
destabilize larger, struggling economies like Italy and Spain.