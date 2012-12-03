ATHENS, Dec 3 Greece on Monday offered to buy back outstanding bonds as part of efforts to cut its debt load and put it back on a sustainable footing, which is crucial to unlocking its next tranche of bailout money. Athens set a price range to repurchase each of its 20 series of outstanding bonds with a spread of two percentage points - from a minimum of 30.2 to 38.1 percent and a maximum of 32.2 to 40.1 percent, depending on the bond maturities. The buyback will be conducted through a modified Dutch auction to introduce an element of competition among investors to get the best price. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley will be the joint dealer managers. It provided the following details: BOND MATURITY OUTSTANDING AMOUNT MINIMUM PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE (in eur bln) (%) (%) Feb 24 2023 2.935 38.1 40.1 Feb 24 2024 2.93 35.8 37.8 Feb 24 2025 2.92 35.3 37.3 Feb 24 2026 2.93 35.3 37.3 Feb 24 2027 2.92 35.3 37.3 Feb 24 2028 3.12 33.7 35.7 Feb 24 2029 3.12 32.2 34.2 Feb 24 2030 3.12 31.5 33.5 Feb 24 2031 3.11 31.0 33.0 Feb 24 2032 3.12 30.6 32.6 Feb 24 2033 3.12 30.5 32.5 Feb 24 2034 3.11 30.5 32.5 Feb 24 2035 3.12 30.5 32.5 Feb 24 2036 3.10 30.4 32.4 Feb 24 2037 3.11 30.2 32.2 Feb 24 2038 3.11 30.2 32.2 Feb 24 2039 3.11 30.2 32.2 Feb 24 2040 3.11 30.2 32.2 Feb 24 2041 3.12 30.2 32.2 Feb 24 2042 3.13 30.2 32.2 ---------------------------------------------------------- source: finance ministry (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)