ATHENS Jan 18 Greece goes head to head
with its creditors on Wednesday in a renewed attempt to break a
deadlock in negotiations to slash the country's debt and stave
off default.
International private sector creditors represented by the
Institute of International Finance (IIF) were set to meet the
government in the afternoon. Talks broke down on Friday over the
interest rate Greece will offer on new bonds and a plan to
enforce investor losses.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
within days to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of
bond redemptions fall due in late March.
The IIF said on Tuesday its managing director and
co-chairman of the private investor creditor steering committee
for Greece, Charles Dallara, and Jean Lemierre, special adviser
to the chairman, would resume discussions with the Greek
government.
"They reiterated their commitment to seeking an agreement on
a voluntary debt exchange for Greece and encouraged all parties
to work in good faith toward this end with a sense of urgency,"
the IIF said.
Hedge funds holding Greek bonds that mature in March may
have the strongest hand.
The Greek government wants to swap out that maturing debt
for new, lower-yielding bonds and a small cash payment. But some
hedge funds in London and New York that have snapped up chunks
of Greece's next big maturing bond, the March 20,
for around 40 cents on the euro, are balking.
A team of European Union, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank officials are already combing through
Greece's books as part of efforts to put together a
130-billion-euro rescue package the country needs to stay
afloat.
The debt swap deal would see creditors voluntarily giving up
at least 50 percent of their promised returns. Without it, the
EU and IMF have warned they will consider that Greek debt is not
back on a sustainable track and will not release further aid.
The stumbling block in the negotiations has been the low
coupon, or interest payment, offered on the new bonds. It could
take investor losses well over the 50 percent originally
envisaged in the voluntary writedown.
ANGER ON STREETS
Ordinary Greeks have been hit hard by the tax increases and
spending cuts which were part of a first bailout agreed in 2010.
They now fear more austerity and wage cuts with the second
bailout and say they cannot take more belt-tightening.
Greece has entered its fifth consecutive year of
austerity-fuelled recession, with unemployment reaching a record
high of 17.7 percent in the third quarter of 2011.
Resentment of outsiders is evident.
"We want them to get lost. They are pushing the country
towards collapse with these measures. They are selling off
Greece," said Yannis Tsalimoglou, a 51-year old dockworker,
whose income has taken a 30-percent hit with the crisis.
Thousands marched to parliament on Tuesday to protest
against austerity, waving banners reading "EU, IMF out!"
