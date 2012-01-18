(Adds analyst comment, sources close to talks)
By Karolina Tagaris and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Jan 18 Greece goes head to head
with creditors on Wednesday amid rising optimism the country can
overcome an impasse in talks and hammer out a bond swap deal to
stave off a painful default.
Private sector creditors represented by the Institute of
International Finance (IIF) begin meetings in Athens with the
government at around 1500 GMT, though any deal is unlikely to be
wrapped up until the end of the week.
Talks broke down last week over the interest rate Greece
will offer on new bonds and a plan to enforce investor losses,
but analysts and a source close to the talks say the costs of
failure are too high for either side to leave without a deal.
"In the end something is likely to be agreed partly because
no side is going to want to see a disorderly default," said Ben
May, European economist at London-based Capital Economics.
"A lot of what's been going on is manoeuvring from both
sides to get a better deal. There's likely to be an element of
brinkmanship taking place from both sides in order to get the
best terms."
One source close to the talks said logic dictated that a
deal will come together one way or the other and a banking
source close to negotiations said it was imperative a deal is
reached by early next week at the latest.
Athens needs a deal with the private sector within days to
avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros ($18.5 billion) of
bond redemptions fall due in late March. The country's foreign
lenders have warned no further aid will be released until the
bond swap deal is completed.
Investors fear a disorderly default will be a shock to the
financial system and tip the global economy back into a
recession.
Ratcheting up pressure on hedge funds and other holders of
Greek debt ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
told the New York Times he will consider legislation forcing
creditors to take losses if no agreement can be reached.
Papademos said that if Greece did not receive 100 percent
participation in a programme in which bondholders would
voluntarily write down 100 billion euros ($130 billion)from
Greece's debt of more than 350 billion euros, the country would
consider passing a law to require the holdouts to take losses.
"It is something that has to be considered in the light of
expectations about the degree of the participation to be
achieved," Papademos, who is due to meet IIF chief Charles
Dallara later on Wednesday, was quoted as saying.
"It cannot be excluded. It is contingent on the percentage,"
he said, while noting that he still expected the talks to be
completed successfully.
"GET LOST"
Hedge funds holding Greek bonds that mature in March may
have the strongest hand when talks resume.
The Greek government wants to swap out that maturing debt
for new, lower-yielding bonds and a small cash payment. But some
hedge funds in London and New York that have snapped up chunks
of Greece's next big maturing bond, the March 2012
, for around 40 cents on the euro, are balking.
A team of European Union, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank officials are already combing through
Greece's books as part of efforts to finalise a 130-billion-euro
rescue package the country needs to stay afloat.
The bailout, together with structural reforms, aim to reduce
Greece's debt to a more manageable 120 percent of gross domestic
product in 2020 from about 160 percent now.
The debt swap deal would see creditors voluntarily giving up
50 percent of the nominal value of the bonds they hold.
The real loss, known as net present value, is estimated at
between 60 and 70 percent depending on the coupon, maturity and
discount rate. The hit on individual banks would also depend on
the price at which they bought Greek bonds.
The stumbling block in the negotiations has been the low
coupon, or interest payment, offered on the new bonds. A low
interest rate could push investor losses well above the 50
percent originally envisaged in the voluntary writedown.
Bloomberg News quoted a U.S. hedge fund manager as saying
that Greece was nearing a deal with private creditors that would
give them cash and securities with a market value of about 32
cents per euro of government debt.
Bruce Richards, CEO of New York-based Marathon Asset
Management LP which is a member of a Greek creditors' committee,
told Bloomberg he was "highly confident the deal will get done."
No one was immediately available at Marathon to confirm the
comments.
The talks come against a backdrop of rising anger among
ordinary Greeks, who have been hit hard by the tax increases and
spending cuts which were part of a first bailout agreed in 2010.
They now fear more austerity and wage cuts with the second
bailout and say they cannot take more belt-tightening.
Greece has entered its fifth consecutive year of
austerity-fuelled recession, with unemployment reaching a record
high of 17.7 percent in the third quarter of 2011.
Resentment of outsiders is evident.
"We want them to get lost. They are pushing the country
towards collapse with these measures. They are selling off
Greece," said Yannis Tsalimoglou, a 51-year old dockworker,
whose income has taken a 30-percent hit with the crisis.
Thousands marched to parliament on Tuesday to protest
against austerity, waving banners reading "EU, IMF out!".
A 48-hour strike by journalists on Tuesday and Wednesday,
part of a broader protest by workers in Athens, was also timed
to coincide with the arrival of a technical mission from the
troika this week.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander and Angeliki
Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)