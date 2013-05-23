ATHENS May 23 The euro zone may give Greece
more time to meet fiscal targets agreed under its international
bailout, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers said in
an interview published on Thursday.
"The Commission's approach regarding fiscal consolidation is
more flexible, giving certain countries more time to meet their
targets. I believe that this will be the case for Greece if
needed," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Kathimerini newspaper.
Greece's European partners agreed last year to extend the
maturities and reduce the interest on the nation's bailout funds
to help cut its debt mountain to a more sustainable level of 124
percent of GDP in 2020, from an estimated 173 percent this year.
They promised more debt relief might follow if Greece hits
its fiscal targets and posts a balanced budget in 2013.
Dijsselbloem said Greece's fiscal progress had been
satisfactory so far, adding euro zone finance ministers would
assess whether Greece deserves further debt relief in 2014.
"We will meet at some point in 2014 to see what more Greece
will need on the condition it has met the set targets," he said
in the interview. "We have not made any decisions on what form
this debt relief will take and whether it will include erasing
part of the bilateral loans."