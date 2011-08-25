LONDON Aug 25 About two-thirds of Greece's
private sector creditors have signalled they will participate in
the rescue plan to help the stricken country, the bank lobby group
involved in the offer said.
A spokesman for the Institute of International Finance said 60
percent to 70 percent of investors have expressed an intention to
participate ahead of the formal offer being made by the Greek
government. "We expect that to build once concrete proposals are
made," he added.
Greece is aiming to get 90 percent participation in the
private sector initiative to agree to take a 21 percent haircut
under a voluntary debt exchange for about 150 billion euros of
Greek government debt. But a delay in the offer and a row among
some euro zone countries about the deal has raised fears take-up
could fall short of target.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)