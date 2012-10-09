ATHENS Oct 9 Greece will miss the five-year
debt reduction target that underpins the country's 130 billion
euro bailout, according to forecasts released by on of its main
lenders on Tuesday.
In its fiscal monitor report, the International Monetary
Fund said the debt would fall to 152.8 percent of gross domestic
product (GDP) by 2017, compared with a target of 137.3 percent.
The target was agreed with the IMF and European Union under
a debt sustainability scenario that forms the basis for the
country's 130 billion euro ($168.60 billion) bailout package.
Under the bailout plan, Greece is due to start generating
primary fiscal surpluses of about 4.5 percent of GDP from 2014
onwards to reduce its debt to about 120 percent of GDP in 2020.
The IMF report, however, shows primary surpluses of that
scale only two years later, in 2016.
"In Greece, a deeper-than-expected recession and slippages
in the implementation of fiscal measures will once again
complicate attainment of the ambitious deficit reduction
targets," the IMF said.
IMF executive director Menno Snel said on Tuesday that
European countries should consider restructuring the Greek debt
they hold if the country's financial burden proves to be
unsustainable.
The EU, however, looks more inclined to give Athens more
time to get its fiscal programme back on track, with Greek
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras saying international lenders
were considering giving Athens two more years.