* Kommunalkredit to chip in 150 mln eur, KA Finanz 305 mln
* KA Finanz hopes move can help head off triggering CDS
* Kommunalkredit won't need more state aid, KA Finanz may
VIENNA, March 8 State-owned Austrian
lenders Kommunalkredit Austria (KA) and KA Finanz (KF) will
contribute a combined 455 million euros ($597 million) in debt
to Greece's restructuring, the chief executive of both banks
said.
KA will tender 150 million euros in state bonds and KF 305
million, Alois Steinbichler said on Thursday. KA had always
intended to take part in the bond swap, while KF's participation
is a departure from its previous plans.
With the 2000 GMT deadline for acceptances approaching,
Greece appears to be moving closer to concluding the deal with
private creditors that it needs to stave off a messy default and
buy time to repair its exhausted economy.
Steinbichler reiterated that KA would not require any
additional state aid, while the extent of any extra support for
KF - the "bad bank" split from Kommunalkredit after its 2008
nationalisation - would hinge on the outcome of the Greek debt
swap that closes later on Thursday.
Steinbichler said KA, which is to be reprivatised in 2013,
was taking part out of a sense of corporate responsibility,
while KF joined in to boost the overall participation rate and
try to avoid the triggering of credit default swaps in its
holdings.
Should the CDS portfolio get triggered, it would cost KF
around 400 million euros, he said, although the amount of extra
state aid it might need was still unclear.
"The extent of aid to KF depends very much on events in the
next few hours," he said.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said at the weekend that
provisions were in place for 600 million euros out of a
potential need for 1 billion at the lender.
"If Greece does become formally classed as insolvent... then
the bank will need at lot of money all at once," Fekter said.
Austria has also agreed to take a stake of up to 49 percent
in ailing lender Volksbanken in a second bailout for
that bank that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in
writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.
Hypo Alpe Adria, which the state took over in 2009, might
also need more help if it is unable to get rid of risky assets
in its portfolio.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
