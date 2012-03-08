* Kommunalkredit to chip in 150 mln eur, KA Finanz 305 mln

VIENNA, March 8 State-owned Austrian lenders Kommunalkredit Austria (KA) and KA Finanz (KF) will contribute a combined 455 million euros ($597 million) in debt to Greece's restructuring, the chief executive of both banks said.

KA will tender 150 million euros in state bonds and KF 305 million, Alois Steinbichler said on Thursday. KA had always intended to take part in the bond swap, while KF's participation is a departure from its previous plans.

With the 2000 GMT deadline for acceptances approaching, Greece appears to be moving closer to concluding the deal with private creditors that it needs to stave off a messy default and buy time to repair its exhausted economy.

Steinbichler reiterated that KA would not require any additional state aid, while the extent of any extra support for KF - the "bad bank" split from Kommunalkredit after its 2008 nationalisation - would hinge on the outcome of the Greek debt swap that closes later on Thursday.

Steinbichler said KA, which is to be reprivatised in 2013, was taking part out of a sense of corporate responsibility, while KF joined in to boost the overall participation rate and try to avoid the triggering of credit default swaps in its holdings.

Should the CDS portfolio get triggered, it would cost KF around 400 million euros, he said, although the amount of extra state aid it might need was still unclear.

"The extent of aid to KF depends very much on events in the next few hours," he said.

Finance Minister Maria Fekter said at the weekend that provisions were in place for 600 million euros out of a potential need for 1 billion at the lender.

"If Greece does become formally classed as insolvent... then the bank will need at lot of money all at once," Fekter said.

Austria has also agreed to take a stake of up to 49 percent in ailing lender Volksbanken in a second bailout for that bank that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.

Hypo Alpe Adria, which the state took over in 2009, might also need more help if it is unable to get rid of risky assets in its portfolio. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)