BRIEF-Myhome Real Estate's 2016 net profit rises 55.3 percent y/y
Feb 17 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
VIENNA, March 8 Nationalised Austrian lenders Kommunalkredit Austria and KA Finanz will contribute a combined 455 million euros ($597 million) in bonds to Greece's debt restructuring, the chief executive of both banks, Alois Steinbichler, said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Feb 17 Myhome Real Estate Development Group Co Ltd
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* Says 2016 net profit up 102.11 percent y/y at 2.06 billion yuan ($300.07 million)