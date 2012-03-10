VIENNA, March 10 Greece's successful debt restructuring paves the way for a second international aid package for the country to kick in, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said.

"A clear success has been achieved here. Greece's debt burden will be lessened, but of course on the other side there are still challenges, and that is why this 130 billion (euro) aid package is being activated," he said in an interview aired by Austrian radio on Saturday.

Asked whether a third aid package for Greece was inevitable, he said: "I think you have to see this very realistically. It would be negligent to rule such a thing out completely but I don't see any need for this at the moment."

Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled default on Friday when a sufficient number of private creditors agreed on a bond swap deal that will cut the country's public debt and clear the way for the new bailout. (Reporting by Michael Shields)