Jan 18 Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said he will consider legislation forcing the
country's creditors to take losses on their holdings if no
agreement can be reached in critical negotiations set to resume
on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.
In an interview with the newspaper, Papademos also urged
Greek politicians to pass the economic measures demanded by
Greece's foreign lenders in exchange for bailout aid, saying
vested interests were blocking changes needed to revive the
moribund economy.
Papademos said that if Greece did not receive 100 percent
participation in a program in which bondholders would
voluntarily write down $130 billion from Greece's $450 billion
debt, the country would consider passing a law to require the
holdouts to take losses.
"It is something that has to be considered in the light of
expectations about the degree of the participation to be
achieved," Papademos was quoted as saying.
"It cannot be excluded. It is contingent on the percentage."
The comments came as international private sector creditors
represented by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) were
set to meet the government on Wednesday afternoon. Talks broke
down on Friday over the interest rate Greece will offer on new
bonds and a plan to enforce investor losses.
Many private investors, like hedge funds, pension funds and
banks, would just as soon see an involuntary default, because
much of their holdings are insured through credit default swaps,
the Times reported.
But the prime minister was quoted as saying he expected the
talks to be completed successfully.
"The talks are not straightforward, because they aim at a
voluntary restructuring of public debt, and to achieve a number
of objectives simultaneously, objectives that involve
trade-offs," Papademos said. "Taking into account the complexity
of the exercise, I would say that we are very close to reaching
an agreement."
A team of European Union, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank officials are combing through Greece's
books as part of efforts to put together a 130-billion-euro
rescue package the country needs to stay afloat.
(Asia Economics and Markets Desk)