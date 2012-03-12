BRIEF-Music Audience Exchange Inc raises about $6 mln in equity financing
* Music Audience Exchange Inc says has raised about $6 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lDQSl6)
BRUSSELS, March 12 Greece's sovereign debt could be brought below 120 percent of GDP by 2020 if more international bondholders take part in a private sector debt swap, two EU officials said on Monday.
According to an updated analysis of Greece's debt outlook carried out by the IMF and European Commission, the level could fall to 116 or 117 percent, depending on how many more private sector institutions take part in the debt restructuring.
The current participation rate is 96 percent. Under Greece's second bailout package, the debt is expected to fall to 121.5 percent of GDP by 2020, just above the 120 percent that the IMF regards as sustainable in the long term.
"The Greek debt level could fall significantly below 120 percent, depending on the level of participation of bonds under international law and Greek bonds," one of the sources said.
Both sources said the new target was between 116 and 117 percent, although they emphasised that it depended on the level of participation. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Luke Baker)
BOSTON, Feb 23 Mutual funds run by Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc could be poised for a quick win on the upcoming public debut of Snap Inc .
* Highest price per share paid in a transaction conducted on February 24, 2017 was 5.353 euros ($5.66) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)