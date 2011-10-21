BRUSSELS Oct 21 Greek debt can be brought down
to near 120 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2020
if private investors forgive 50 percent of what Athens owes
them, a report by international inspectors on Greek debt
sustainability showed on Friday.
"Debt can be brought to just above 120 percent of GDP by
end-2020 if 50 percent discounts are applied," the confidential
report, obtained by Reuters, showed.
"Given still-delayed market access, large scale additional
official financing requirements would remain, estimated at some
114 billion euros (under the market access assumptions used),"
the report said.
"To get the debt down further would require a larger private
sector contribution (for instance, to reduce debt below 110
percent of GDP by 2020 would require a face value reduction of
at least 60 percent and/or more concessional official sector
financing terms)," it added.
"Additional official financing requirements could be reduced
to an estimated 109 billion euros in this instance," it said.
The report was compiled by the "troika" of the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund.
