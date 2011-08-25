ATHENS Aug 25 The participation of private sector creditors in a Greek bond swap to relieve the country's debt burden stands at about 50 percent, below a 90 percent target, a source close to the talks said on Thursday.

"Participation is at around 50 percent now," the source told Reuters. "Take-up could jump sharply in the next few days if remaining details are clarified."

The Institute of International Finance (IIF), a bank lobby group which represents more than 400 banks and has led the bond swap talks, is hoping for a 90 percent take-up.

Athens has given banks until September 9 to choose how they will participate but bankers say details remain sketchy on issues such as the accounting treatment of the plan's four options and whether it will involve bonds maturing up to 2024.

