BRUSSELS Oct 20 The International Monetary Fund
disagrees with EU projections on Greece's debt sustainability
and wants to wait until a clearer outlook emerges before signing
off on the next tranche of financial support to Athens, EU
officials said on Thursday.
The IMF, which together with the European Commission and
European Central Bank comprises the 'troika' of inspectors in
Greece, believes the EU's debt projections are too optimistic
and wants to wait until after a euro zone summit on Sunday to
see if discussions there produce a clearer picture on how
sustainable the debt levels are.
"The IMF thinks that estimates by other parts of the troika
are over-optimistic," one source said, while another added: "The
IMF will definitely want to see what the Eurogroup and the
European Council come up with first," referring to this
weekend's meeting.
The troika was expected to publish its latest report on
Greece on Oct. 24, but there was pressure to complete it before
the Oct. 23 summit. The report is expected to indicate whether
Greece is doing enough to on its budget to justify receiving the
next, 8 billion euro installment of aid.
If Sunday's summit agrees on a deeper involvement by the
private sector in helping to reduce Greece's debt burden, that
may make the debt stock more sustainable and allow the IMF to
sign off on the release of the next tranche, possibly in
November, the sources said.
(Writing by Luke Baker, reporting by Luke Baker, Julien Toyer
and Harry Papachristou in Athens)