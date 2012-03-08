Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
VIENNA, March 8 Oesterreichische Volksbanken is contributing a nominal 175 million euros ($229.6 million) in debt to Greece's debt restructuring programme, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.
The debt had already been marked to market values, a bank spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields)
* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to contractor
* Announces appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, effective February 19