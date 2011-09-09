ATHENS, Sept 9 Greece's finance minister said on Friday rumours that Athens would default over the weekend was market speculation designed to hurt the euro.

"It is not the first time that an organised wave of 'rumours' about Greece going bankrupt emerges. It is a game in bad taste, an organised speculation against the euro and the euro zone as a whole," Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement, responding to rumours making the rounds on the internet.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)