ATHENS, Sept 12 Greece's central government deficit widened 22 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of 2011 but came in below a revised interim target, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The January-August budget gap grew to 18.101 billion euros ($24.82 bln) from 14.813 billion euros in the same period last year, according to finance ministry figures.

The budget gap was narrower than a revised indicative target of 18.974 billion euro target for the first eight months of the year, the ministry statement said.

The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. They do not coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)