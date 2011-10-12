ATHENS Oct 12 Greece's central government deficit widened 15 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2011, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, blaming a deeper-than-expected recession. The January-September budget gap grew to 19.16 billion euros from 16.65 billion euros in the same period last year, according to finance ministry figures. However, the budget gap was narrower than a revised indicative target of 19.24 billion euros for the first nine months of the year, the ministry statement said. The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes local authorities and social security spending. They do not coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme.