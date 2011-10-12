ATHENS Oct 12 Greece's central government
deficit widened 15 percent year-on-year in the first nine months
of 2011, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, blaming a
deeper-than-expected recession.
The January-September budget gap grew to 19.16 billion euros
from 16.65 billion euros in the same period last year, according
to finance ministry figures.
However, the budget gap was narrower than a revised indicative
target of 19.24 billion euros for the first nine months of the
year, the ministry statement said.
The data refer to the state budget deficit, which excludes
local authorities and social security spending. They do not
coincide with the general government shortfall, the benchmark
for the EU's assessment of Greece's economic policy programme.