ATHENS Oct 17 Greece's budget deficit reached 10.6 percent of GDP in 2010, the country's statistics office said on Monday, revising the data slightly up from a previous estimate of 10.5 percent of GDP.

"According to provisional source data, the deficit of the general government for 2010 ... is estimated at 24.1 billion euros (10.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product)," the office said in a statement.

The statistics office also revised the 2010 general government debt figure to 144.9 percent of GDP from 142.8 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)