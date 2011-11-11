ATHENS Nov 11 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos expects the country's budget deficit to be around 9 percent of GDP this year, said an official who attended the first cabinet meeting of a new coalition government on Friday.

"The estimate by Venizelos is that (the budget deficit) will be around 9 percent," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Venizelos gave the figure at the cabinet meeting. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)